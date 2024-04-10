Plans in place to add a new tasting room, brewery, restaurant and more on Ramada Drive in Templeton

A vacant lot off Highway 101 in Templeton may not be empty much longer. Plans are in place to add a new tasting room, brewery, restaurant, and more in nine new commercial mixed-use buildings at the corner of Ramada Drive and Cow Meadow Place.

If approved by the San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission Thursday night, Larrache Land Company is set to begin construction on nine mixed-use commercial buildings that would include a tasting room and brewery, a restaurant, offices, storage facilities, and retail units known as Ramada Junction.

The project would be completed in two phases with the buildings reaching as high as three stories, totaling about 94,000 square feet.

Phase one of the project would include the construction of three buildings on the southern portion of the project site for a potential brewery or tasting facility and two warehouse storage facility units.

Phase two of the project would include the construction of six buildings on the northern portion of the project involving retail and restaurant units, a mini storage facility, and a drive-through.

The planning commission meets on Thursday at 6 p.m. an will be deciding whether to allow construction to begin on the development in Templeton.