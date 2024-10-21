Pop-up health clinic in Templeton treats dozens of patients for free

Dozens of Central Coast residents received free dental and vision checkups on Sunday at an event organized by Life Hope Centers and Templeton Hills Seventh Day Adventist Church.

The yearly "Hope Clinic" offers care for low-income residents in the Templeton area.

Attendees had access to free screenings, tooth fillings, eye exams, glasses, and physical therapy at the event.

Organizers say 63 dental patients were given free services valued at over $31,500 and that 44 attendees will receive free prescription glasses after Sunday's clinic.

Additionally, officials report that 12 patients got free physical therapy treatments.

“Today especially, I've noticed people seem to be very appreciative. Maybe it's the times we're living in right now, but people seem to really appreciate what we're doing,” Dr. Jeffery S. Kahler, a dentist volunteering at the event, told KSBY.

Life Hope Centers hopes to provide universal access to healthcare by partnering with medical professionals across California, according to its website.