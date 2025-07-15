Rep. Jimmy Panetta surveys fire damage at Templeton Feed and Grain

Congressman Jimmy Panetta paid a visit to Templeton recently to survey damage from the Fourth of July fire that destroyed the iconic Templeton Feed and Grain building.

In a statement to KSBY, he commended the work of local fire departments for their response to the fire.

Panetta also said he would determine if the federal government can help in the ongoing investigation and rebuilding process.

KSBY reached out to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office for updates on the investigation but has not yet received a response.

The sheriff’s office was asking for the public’s help to identify several people seen in the area of Templeton Feed and Grain on the night the building caught fire.

Following the fire, firefighters used heavy equipment to take down the building’s recognizable towers that were too damaged by fire to keep intact.

WATCH: Aerial view of demolished Templeton Feed and Grain silos

Co-owner Laura Jermin-Humphrey says the family-owned business is now looking for a temporary space and is having their feed manufactured by the Penny Newman Grain Company using their own Templeton Feed formulas.

The family’s hope is to eventually return to their original location.