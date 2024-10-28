Roadwork to begin on North Main Street in Templeton

From October 28 through November 1, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., crews will upgrade signage and re-stripe the road along Main Street between the Highway 101 northbound exit and Ramada Drive.

While the work means Exit 226 will be closed and there could be up to 20-minute traffic delays, many residents I spoke with said the closure wouldn’t impact them much.

“It’ll be a little bit of an inconvenience but not that big of a deal," said Templeton resident Crystal Maughmer.

Maughmer and her husband said they'll use alternate routes instead, like Las Tablas Road or Vineyard Drive.

North San Luis Obispo County resident John Miller said he takes Exit 226 to run errands.

“We usually get off at Main Street and get off at Ramada here," Miller said.

He doesn't anticipate the week of traffic delays will impact his routine.

"We'll just go around," Miller said.

Templeton Tennis Ranch said they expect their staff to be impacted by the traffic due to the proximity of their establishment to the roadwork.

San Luis Obispo County Public Works cited the community’s push for better traffic operations at the intersection as the reason for these improvements.