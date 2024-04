Drivers will encounter some road closures in the Templeton area this week.

The County of San Luis Obispo Department of Public Works will temporarily close Santa Rosa Creek Road for culvert repair work approximately 1/2 mile east of the intersection with Cypress Mountain Drive.

Repairs will take place during the day beginning on Monday and lasting until Wednesday weather permitting.

The road will be open outside of the 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. working hours during the repair work.