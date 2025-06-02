Sights, sounds, and smells of Paso Pinot and Paella Festival return to Templeton

Templeton Community Park was filled with the sights, sounds, and smells of the 20th annual Paso Pinot and Paella Festival Sunday afternoon.

Attendees had the chance to savor authentic Spanish cuisine crafted by local chefs while enjoying a selection of 25 Paso Robles Pinot Noirs.

Festival-goers also listened to live samba, salsa, and gypsy jazz performed by the Cimo Brothers.

During the event, several chefs competed to make their own, unique paellas, which were voted on by both a special panel and event attendees.

Organizers say proceeds from the festival will benefit the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center, which reportedly offers creative enrichment to youth across North San Luis Obispo County.