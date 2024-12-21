SLO Co. Behavioral Health receives grant money aimed at reducing impaired driving

The California Office of Traffic Safety granted San Luis Obispo County's Behavioral Health Department $141,500 in funding to reduce impaired, distracted, and unsafe driving.

According to the California Office of Traffic Safety, in 2021, 226 people were killed or injured in San Luis Obispo County traffic collisions due to the involvement of alcohol. That number includes 23 injuries and deaths caused by alcohol use of a driver under the age of 21, causing SLO County to be ranked 17th out of California’s 58 counties in that category.

Car crashes are reported to be the leading cause of death for 15 to 24-year-olds in the country.

According to Templeton CHP Officer Don Ellis, there have been eight fatal crashes so far this year, three involving drivers under the age of 21. Two of the three involved alcohol and/or drugs. They've also made 20 DUI arrests involving 16-20 year olds.

The Behavioral Health Department will use the new grant money to increase the number of educational events, trainings, and campaigns around the county targeting local high schools, Cuesta College, and Cal Poly students.

“In Templeton, we hosted an event called Donut Drink and Drive, where we were asking students to sign a pledge to not drink and drive or get in the car with a drunk driver," said Friday Night Live Co-Coordinator Hannah Sharon. "It's called Casey's Pledge, and they can sign this little star in memory of a woman named Casey Goodwin who was killed in an alcohol-related car collision. She actually used to intern in our office, so it has a more personal connection to San Luis Obispo County.”

There are ways for students to get involved in their schools through the county’s Friday Night Live program. The program has chapters in local middle schools, high schools, and college campuses. The chapters are student-led and they work with professionals on campaigns to educate the community about the dangers of impaired driving.