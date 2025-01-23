SLO County arborists report more calls following LA fires

Arborists in San Luis Obispo County say they've received more calls from customers concerned about their home's defensible space following the fires in Los Angeles.

4th Generation Tree and Bunyon Bros. Tree Service both report an increase in calls after the fires broke out in Southern California.

Bunyon Bros. owner Ron Rinell says daily call totals have increased from about 9 to 13.

"Our volume of calls has probably increased by about four calls a day, and it's largely due to the fire and or insurance companies because insurance companies are putting dampeners on who they'll ensure if they don't have defensible space," Rinell said.

As a certified arborist, Rinell recommends homeowners keep trees six feet away from their homes or trim branches at least six feet above the roof.

“Many people are calling us, telling us they’re going to either get their insurance policy canceled or extreme high rates," Rinell said.

Others, like Templeton homeowner, Dave Giggy, are motivated to do the work themselves to ensure their home's safety.

"After the fire, it was really kind of a wake-up call," Giggy said.

He plans to install fiber cement siding between his house and his neighbor's.

“Something along the side of the house, something to mitigate so there's no bare wood right there exposed to the fence in the neighbor's house," Giggy said.

"I think it's hard not to be too safe. It can be an extreme cost at times but what's the alternative if you lose your house?" Rinell said.