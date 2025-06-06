SLO County health officials urge residents to protect pets against rabies

With three cases of rabies in wildlife reported in San Luis Obispo County so far this year, the Public Health Department and Animal Services are asking people to take steps to prevent its spread and protect pets.

Rabies is described by veterinarians as a virus primarily caused by wildlife such as a bat, raccoon, or a coyote, and it's transmitted by saliva. If you're bitten, wash the wound immediately.

“It can take about 80 days for the virus to actually cause a problem," said Zoe Olmstead, Associate Veterinarian at Las Tablas Animal Hospital. "It varies by species, but once symptoms start showing, it's pretty much game over.”

According to Olmstead, three phases occur once symptoms start to present themselves. The first, a change in character such as hiding in unusual places or a change in voice. Phase two involves what's called the excited phase, such as hyper-reactivity or restlessness. The final phase involves a state of paralysis that could lead to death in a couple of days.

“That's when you notice the drooling," Olmstead added. "It's because they can't really swallow anymore."

San Luis Obispo County had a total of seven reported wildlife rabies cases last year. There have been three reported so far this year, primarily in bats.

Health officials urge pet owners to get their animals vaccinated.

“The first year, when they're puppies, [dogs] get their first rabies vaccination and it's only good for one year," said animal rescuer and dog owner Karen Aviko. "Adults [receive them] every three years. It's really important to get their vaccinations updated all the time.”

Cats are recommended to get vaccinated every year.

Rabies vaccines are available at all veterinary hospitals and clinics.