SLO County updates its pavement replacement plans

San Luis Obispo County's Public Works Department updated its Pavement Management Report this week, indicating which county roads have been completed and which will be treated.

The report shows that 19 roads were treated in Templeton in 2024. Seven of those roadways had a Pavement Condition Index (PCI) below 35, which is considered "poor."

Two of those seven roads include Salinas Avenue and Crum Road.

Leigh Moulder has lived on Salinas Ave for around six years and noted the difference in the pavement before and after treatment.

"There's definitely been an improvement," Moulder said. "Not as many cracks and just smoother in general."

Kim Schutt commutes to Templeton each week to pick her grandkids up from school, parking on Crum Road a short distance away from campus. Schutt didn't realize Crum Road was treated.

“I didn't know they did a paving. It was that light, you know? I think they must have just skimmed that black stuff over the top, but it needs the potholes and stuff on the edges done, because when it rains, then it washes it out even more," Schutt said.

She feels most roads in town aren't an issue but hopes to see better quality improvements on roads slated for treatment.

According to the Pavement Management Report, "the county's goal is to have 0 miles of road with a PCI of less than 35."

The county plans to resume treating other roads in Templeton in Fall 2026.

Click here and search "APPENDIX A: Roadway Treatment Plan 2024-2028" to view a full list of which streets are included in the county's treatment plan.