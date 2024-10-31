Templeton and Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce gear up for first Christmas Tree Auction since merger

In its first year as a merged organization, the Paso Robles and Templeton Chamber of Commerce is hosting this year’s Christmas Tree Auction and Awards Ceremony at the American Legion Hall on December 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Local businesses are bringing in decorated pine trees and selecting a nonprofit to be the recipient of the funds once the trees are auctioned off. Thirteen businesses are already signed up to host and the Chamber of Commerce is expecting that number to grow.

According to Gina Fitzpatrick, President and CEO of the Paso Robles and Templeton Chamber of Commerce, trees sell for upwards of $1,500. Everything is donated locally.

“There's a lot of families that are really in need this time of year that go unseen that we forget about," Fitzpatrick said. "And so participating at this event, being able to watch the award recipients receive their awards and then to be able to give back in a manner that's fun has been something that the community really missed and wanted us to bring back.”

Some examples of local nonprofits on the receiving end are local food banks and the Rotary Club of Templeton. The chamber will also recognize the Citizen of the Year Award and Business of the Year Award on the same night as the auction and present the new Community Enhancement Award.

Melinda Reed is the first recipient of the Community Enhancement Award, chosen for opening the doors to the Templeton Library and circulating more than 6,000 books since 2023.

The Templeton Citizen of the Year Award will be awarded to Teresa Dellaganna and the Templeton Business of the Year Award will be awarded to Miller Drilling.