Templeton animal hospital completes wildfire donation drive in one day

On Thursday, the Main Street Small Animal Hospital asked the Templeton community to donate pet supplies to animals affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.

By Friday, they had collected more than enough to fill a 20-foot trailer and the two trucks they planned to drive to Pasadena.

Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Ehlinger has experienced the devastation of a wildfire firsthand and wanted to help the people and pets in Los Angeles.

"My wife and I had a home in Shaver Lake that we lost in the Creek Fire and a lot of our friends and family had lost everything there," Ehlinger said. "We thought, you know, what can we do? And so we called down to the Pasadena Humane Society."

After speaking with the agency, he learned they were serving as a hub for hundreds of animals displaced by the wildfires.

“They’re collecting animals there and they needed bowls and blankets and food and water because they don’t have drinkable water in Pasadena," Ehlinger said.

So he asked for those supplies from the people in Templeton.

One donor, Judy Heagcharoen, was a former client of Dr. Ehlinger's and decided to donate after seeing the animal hospital's post on Facebook.

"I know this place for a long time," Heagcharoen said. "I had a pet and [would] always come here."

Heagcharoen's dog passed away two years ago but she kept its belongings with her all this time. After learning about the donation drive, she chose to donate them to animals in need.

Ehlinger shared his reaction to seeing so many people participating in the cause.

"I thought it would just be a small thing but everyone’s found out about it and contributing which is really pretty amazing to live in a place where everyone cares that much and wants to contribute and do something positive," Ehlinger said.

On Monday, Ehlinger will haul the donations to Pasadena where the Pasadena Humane Society will distribute them to other shelters housing animals affected by the fires.

While they have plenty of donations for now, monetary donations to the Pasadena Humane Society can help sustain their relief efforts when help dies down in a few weeks.

There are several ways you can still get involved with wildfire relief in San Luis Obispo County:



Drop off supplies at any Idler's in the county through January 16