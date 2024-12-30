Templeton CHP reports fewer crashes this year over the holidays

Over the past year, crashes along northern San Luis Obispo County highways and freeways during the week of December 19 decreased by 23 percent.

Templeton CHP reported 26 crashes between December 19-26 in 2023 and 20 crashes during the same time frame in 2024. In 2023, nine crashes were DUI-related while there was just one DUI crash this year.

The California Highway Patrol was in maximum enforcement mode on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Bakersfield resident Irene Ortega said that while she didn't see any crashes while driving to Paso Robles, she noticed drivers speeding.

"It helps that the officers are out there because people slow down but still, you know, a lot of people speed anyway because everybody wants to get where they want to go quick," Ortega said.

Others, like Paso Robles resident Becky Pease, said they thought traffic was better this year.

“A lot more drivers were more respectful this year and it just seemed like no one was in a super rush to get anywhere,” Pease said.

She added that while she didn't travel out of town for the holidays, those she spoke with made it to their destination quickly and safely.

"No traffic, everything was smooth. What a wonderful holiday treat to not find traffic!” Pease said.

The CHP's next Maximum Enforcement Period will be in place from 6:01 p.m. on December 31 to 11:59 p.m. on January 1.