Templeton Christmas tree auction event raises over $26,000 for local nonprofits

A Christmas tree auction and awards ceremony were held in Templeton on Thursday to support local nonprofits.

The annual event — hosted by the Paso Robles and Templeton Chamber of Commerce — raised money by auctioning off fully decorated trees donated by local businesses, individuals, and organizations.

Thirteen trees were auctioned, raising $26,725. Each tree was uniquely themed and adorned with ornaments and gifts.

The highest tree went for $6,000. It was donated by Cal Coast Beer and Werick Lumber to benefit the Martha Olson-Fernandez Foundation. The foundation seeks to cure amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

"This is what Christmas is about for me," said Gina Fitzpatrick, the president and CEO of Paso Robles and Templeton Chamber of Commerce. "This is the true gift. This is what we get to do as a chamber, as a community."

The two chambers of commerce merged in 2022.

"Watching everybody come in the room tonight and how excited they are to be able to see their nonprofit succeed or their contribution to the business community," Fitzpatrick continued. "It's unreal, really."

Award winners

Two individuals and a business were recognized with awards at the event.

