One year in: 2024 Templeton grad done with one year of Army service prior to graduation

Walking across the stage in full dress. Nicholas Jansen, who just graduated from Templeton High School Thursday night, already has one year of his Army career under his belt.

A natural athlete, a scholar, and a member of the U.S. Army at the age of 17.

“It turned into, ‘Hey, I want to go into the Army this summer.’ And I’m like, you can’t go into the Army, you’re a junior in high school, you’re 17, you haven’t even graduated. What are you talking about?” said Brian Jansen, Nicholas’s dad, of his son’s statement on wanting to join the Army last May.

It turns out, Nicholas Jansen could go into the Army, and he did in May of 2023 at just 17 years old. He graduated from Templeton High School Thursday night, but what’s most impressive is what he accomplished before the ceremony, including finishing his basic training.

“I got promoted to PFC, which is private first class. I already got a year into my contract by going and doing this ‘split ops’ program,” said Nicholas. “It’s been nice to serve and go up to my unit in LA. It’s been a great time.”

Military service is in his family’s blood. His brother, Zachary, also joined the Army at 17 and is stationed in Fort Drum, New York. His dad, Brian Jansen, is an Air Force veteran. Seeing those two having served, along with other veterans in his family, played a role in his decision to enlist.

“To carry it on and keep it strong, I think would be really a joy to me,” said Nicholas.

“Both of them surprised me that they were going in. It’s pretty cool. Proud papa,” said Brian of his sons’ military service.

All three told KSBY the military provides growth, stability, and opportunity.

“Even if you don't deploy, you still have the option to go on pass and explore the area. I've been to seven states here in the East Coast,” said Zachary.

“His grandfather used to call him the absent-minded professor,” said Brian, with a smile, of Nicholas as a kid.

Growing up, Nicholas’s family said he wasn’t the most organized kid, but joining the Army, Nicholas says, was a huge boost to that aspect of his life.

“The Paso recruiting station has had a slight impact on my life,” said Nicholas. “I think that’s what helped a bit, then going to basic training also helped encourage me to get my stuff organized.”

Now that he’s organized and ready to go, he’ll head to his AIT, advanced individual training, on July 2nd in Fort Sam Houston, Texas, to become an Army medic.

“Proud to be an American,” said Nicholas.

The recent high school graduate plans to attend Cal Poly in the next couple years and eventually become a chiropractor.