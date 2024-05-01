'Templeton has a library?' Yes, it does!

The Templeton Library, which operates on funds from donors and efforts from volunteers, has now been open for over a year.

While the library’s doors opened in December of 2022, the first plans for the library on Main Street were made more than 20 years prior.

Before the library, the Templeton Community Library Association opened a book room on Main Street.

Templeton Library volunteer Kristen Barnhart used to volunteer at The Book Room and recalled seeing the first sign indicating a library was coming to Templeton.

“When I moved to Templeton in 2000, I was so excited to see the sign, not knowing it was going to take this long,” Barnhart said. “People are so hungry for education, for connection, and libraries bring that.”

Plans for the library changed due to exponential costs. The original library was expected to cost around $5 million. So during the pandemic, the TCLA Board adopted a new plan, in which the library would cost $1.4 million using modular units.

Since the library opened, it has accrued 1,290 library card patrons and 12,600 books.

Some of the library’s patrons are students whose on-campus resources are limited, like Templeton High School Senior Max Joukovski.

“It only has the books you need to read for English class. I don't think there's much variety for people who are looking to, you know, read a book that they're interested in,” Joukovski said.

Walking distance to four of the five schools in Templeton, the library serves as a place of learning for many students.

“The library is just a place that everybody can come together. More people fit in here than a Starbucks or somebody's house,” Joukovski said.

Since the library is community-funded, it relies on fundraisers and donor support to keep its doors open to the public.

The Templeton Library will host a Flea & Maker’s Market on the first Saturday of each month at 1173 S. Main Street in Templeton from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Library hours:

