Templeton man injured in officer-involved shooting identified

After an officer-involved shooting near Templeton High School on Wednesday night, community members are thinking about their safety.

Around 10 p.m., San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to shots heard in the 1200 block of South Main Street.

According to sheriff's officials, when the first deputies arrived on the scene, 37-year-old Templeton resident Thomas Farrell fired shots at the patrol unit, hitting it multiple times.

A second patrol unit arrived soon after and a deputy in that vehicle shot Farrell.

None of the deputies were injured.

Farrell was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries and has since been booked into custody on two counts of attempted murder, according to the sheriff's office.

After the shooting, resident Cynthia Lemcke said she’s more aware of her safety now.

"I think it opens your ears and your eyes to a lot more,” Lemcke said.

She was surprised to learn about the shooting.

"This is a lovely community," Lemcke said. "I'm sure everybody else is wondering why and who."

While she was shocked to hear of the events, she said it wouldn't impact her overall feeling of safety within Templeton.

"I moved here for great reasons and one incident like this isn’t going to be a concern," Lemcke said.

Templeton resident Scott Claire said he is concerned about the use of guns in town.

"This is a community that I think has their fair share of guns. So in that way, I'm concerned," Claire said. "During New Year's and stuff, guns are being shot off."

The last officer-involved shooting in Templeton took place more than four years ago, in September 2020.

The SLO County Sheriff's Office says its investigation into the shooting is ongoing. You can find the latest news release here.