Templeton PAC Foundation hosting benefit festival for the Templeton Performing Arts Center on June 15

The fundraiser, called "Curtains Up!" is set to include a performance from Fleetwood Dreams, a band performing Fleetwood Mac hits along with a silent auction to help reach the foundation's goal of completing a state of the art center.

The benefit will take place on June 15, at 2 o'clock in the Performing Arts Center and are on sale for $25.

The Templeton Performing Arts Center started lighting and tech upgrades in 2018 when the Templeton Performing Arts Center Foundation was founded by Vicki van den Eikhof.

“These are the lights that you'll see above stage at the Clark Center and at Cuesta (Community College)," Templeton PAC Manager Ryan Flores said. "Everyone knows those theaters around here and we're really trying to model our theater based off of what they're doing because they're doing it right."

The technology hadn't been updated since the building's completion in 2003. Thanks to the foundation, the center is upgrading performances using light fixtures and upgraded technology that can be controlled using an iPad. The technology is now up to date for students taking tech theater classes and theater marketing and management classes at the high school.

“Our main goal was to upgrade the tech, but also to rally community support for the building," Eikhof said. "It was always intended to be a joint use facility between the community and the school district.“

Eikhof says this event serves a dual purpose: raising essential funds for the Templeton PAC to support technical upgrades and fostering unity by spotlighting talent in our community.

“By having people show up, they have already supported the next phase of our project and we are already going to purchase more lights because of it," Flores said.