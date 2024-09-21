Templeton residents raise concerns over new gas station proposal

In June of this year, a gas station was proposed for construction along the northeast corner of the Vineyard Drive and Highway 101 intersection.

Many Templeton community members are opposed to the new gas station.

Earlier this month, the Templeton Unified School District wrote an opposition letter to the SLO County Planning Commission regarding a proposed gas station near several Templeton schools.

The school district cited the safety of their students, environment, and community as reasons for their opposition, urging the planning commission to reconsider the location of the proposed gas station complex.

The district cited several concerns in the opposition letter, including the following:

increased traffic and congestion that would result from the complex's operation



sex trafficking and other nefarious activities including drug dealing



potential sale of alcohol and tobacco products at the complex



delicate balance of the local ecosystem could be disrupted



availability of unhealthy food options to students

TUSD Trustee Nelson Yamagata said traffic is one of the key reasons the district opposes the project.

“One of the biggest concerns we have is the traffic particularly during the hours of pickup and drop-off it can get kinda crowded and to have another point of traffic and congestion makes it pretty difficult. We’re worried it’ll get worse,” said Yamagata.

Many community members agree with the school district’s sentiments.

Templeton resident Kim Holmes explained her position “I just think it’s a terrible location. It’s not that we’re against anybody’s requests to develop something. But that’s not the place for a gas station."

SLO County Planning Commissioner Eric Tolle said the public’s correspondence like the school district’s opposition letter is "somewhat premature" given how early the gas station is within the application process.

Tolle said the project application is currently at step 2 out of a 7 step process. Public comments won’t be forwarded to the appropriate hearing body for consideration until step 5.

He recommends community members reach out to the developer directly with opposition or concerns.

Although the developer hasn’t commented on the school district’s concerns, he said he would take the public’s feedback into consideration that was brought up at the last meeting on the project.