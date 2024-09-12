Templeton students climb in honor of 9/11 heroes

Templeton’s middle and high school students climbed stairs at the THS Volunteer Stadium Wednesday to honor those who climbed the Twin Tower stairs during 9/11.

Templeton Fire Captain Brandon Wall said when the fire department brought the stair climb to Templeton 9 years ago, local students immediately took an interest.

“Before we got started that first year there were probably 50 or so kids behind us,” Wall said, “We kinda told them what we were doing and one of them asked ‘hey can we climb?’ and it’s kinda grown from there, and it’s pretty awesome,” said Wall.

Templeton High School sophomore Eli Botts said he climbed the stairs as part of his history class, after studying 9/11.

“This past week we were talking about 9/11 and just reviewing it and the significance and why it was such a big event,” Botts said.

Botts said students have the option of making the climb or taking a moment of silence. But, many choose to climb.

“I did not see anyone taking the [moment of] silence. I saw everyone putting in the work and climbing up every set of stairs,” Botts said.

Students climbed the stairs despite the heat, in remembrance of the conditions firefighters braved in New York.

“It was probably ten times hotter in the fire than it was here. So just like doing it for the people that did it for others is kinda meaningful,” Botts said, “We didn’t do it with any weight on. They did it with weight on. So it helps you think about how much they did for others they didn’t even know.”

Captain Wall said some students have the option to try on weighted gear to get an idea of what it would have felt like to climb up the World Trade Center.

“We allow some of them to put on one of our air packs and it kind of puts it into perspective," said Wall.

In addition to climbing, the students learned the meaning behind their steps.

“They sit them down, explain why we’re out here. And it kinda sinks in,” Wall said.

