Templeton students receive donation for garden boxes

Some local students will get some hands-on education in the garden thanks to a recent donation.

Big Creek Lumber carries out its School Garden Bed Grant program every year, giving local schools funds to build garden boxes.

This year, Templeton Home School was one of the schools selected.

“I think it's pretty cool that, like, we got picked out of everywhere else. I think I'm looking forward to learning more, like, stuff about plants and, like, agriculture. You don't really learn that type of stuff and, like, school unless you're an elective,” said senior Elijah Copen.

According to Big Creek Lumber, the program aims to support student education and help grow more gardens.

Templeton Home School’s garden box supplies were dropped off Thursday morning at the program’s site on Old County Road.