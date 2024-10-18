Templeton Tennis Ranch to officially open new lap pool during pool party event

Templeton Tennis Ranch will officially open its new 25-yard lap pool during a Community Open House and Hawaiin-themed pool party on Saturday.

The opening will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. Organizers say the event is free and welcome to the public.

Templeton Tennis Ranch, which was established in 2015, has reportedly spent nearly one year building the pool.

Officials say the new addition will serve as both a fitness pool and a resort pool for club members; Templeton High School Swimming and the North County sector of the Puma Aquatic Club will also use the added facility as a competition lap pool, according to Templeton Tennis Ranch's president and general manager.

Organizers say tours of the club will be available and membership enrollment fees will be waived during Saturday's event.

However, officials say the pool and spa will be available only to club members and their accompanied guests following this weekend's festivities.

Attendees can RSVP for the pool party by calling (805) 434-9605 or by emailing frontdesk@ttrennis.com.