Templeton Unified encourages community to give input on Measure D bond plans

On Wednesday night, Templeton parents attended an information session to learn about how the district plans to use Measure D bond funds.

Templeton Unified School District Superintendent Edd Bond explained the district's intent behind the event.

“This was a chance to kind of share the process and how we got here. Get input from the public, but also give them more information about timelines and things like that," Bond said.

However, some parents, like Cynthia Nicholson, were surprised to hear the district speak about projects she says weren't mentioned during the voting period, like a site shift from Templeton Middle School to Vineyard Elementary instead of aesthetic improvements, like a new track.

“For me, the big one that I really want to support and why I voted for the measure is a track," Nicholson said.

Bond shared that Wednesday might have been the first time parents heard of the district's plans for other projects, including the campus switch. However, it isn't the first time the district discussed them.

The school board discussed plans for Vineyard Elementary and Templeton Middle School during a public meeting in March.

Still, Nicholson said parents are hoping for clearer communication moving forward.

"I think that there needs to be better communication. I think that it would be important for them to have a town hall meeting so we can hear everyone's opinion," Nicholson said.

Bond said the district sent out a survey to gather feedback from the entire community. “Hopefully we can get a really broad cross-section of input from different, different people that this is going to impact, because it doesn't just impact parents. It impacts community members, property owners, and so on.”

He said feedback will be used to determine the order in which the district completes each step of its improvement plan. Bond is hopeful that with several million dollars remaining from previous bond funding and the new Measure D funds, all of the district's plans can be accomplished.

You can access the Bond Measure D survey here.