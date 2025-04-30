Templeton Unified School District hosting 'Measure D Information Night'

The Templeton Unified School District (TUSD) is hosting an in-depth information night to discuss Measure D.

Community members will be able to learn more about the projects planned, their financial impacts, and the accountability measures in place to ensure the proper use of the measure's funds.

Students, staff and faculty of the Templeton Unified School District are invited, as well as anyone interested in the district's facilities. The meeting takes place at the Vineyard Elementary School Multi-Purpose Room (2121 Vineyard Dr.) from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.