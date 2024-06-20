Templeton weighs in on applications for two gas stations along Vineyard Drive

The Templeton Area Advisory Group received land use permit applications for two separate gas stations on Vineyard Drive. Locals both for and against the gas stations commented.

Resident John Sembrez said he feels an additional gas station would benefit drivers like him.

“It would certainly improve the traffic at this gas station because this is very congested," Sembrez said.

Oscar Pacific, a longtime Templeton resident argued that Templeton’s two gas stations are more than sufficient.

“We’re a really small town. We don’t need anymore,” Pacific said.

In fact, he added that locals like him wouldn’t go to a station further away when there are two within close proximity.

“We just wouldn’t go there." Pacific said, "We probably could use something else but not another gas station.”

Separated only by the 101 freeway, the proposed gas stations would sit across from each other at 720 Vineyard Drive and at the northeast corner of the intersection between HWY 101 and Vineyard Drive.

According to the TAAG agenda, The station intended for 720 Vineyard Drive would be located “in an area that can generally be described as residential.”

This gas station is proposed to be 5,637 square feet and include both 20 gas pumps and a 35-stall parking lot.

The station on the other side of the overpass, however will include the following: a convenience store, car wash, quick-service restaurant with a drive thru, an outdoor seating area, and EV charging stations.

The Templeton Area Advisory Group (TAAG) will discuss these applications at their next board meeting on June 20th at 6:30 p.m.

Residents have the option to attend and voice their opinion during the public comment section of the meeting.

For a link to the upcoming TAAG Meeting agenda, click here.

