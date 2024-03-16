Templeton's pandemic-era food pantry still feeding community over 3 years later

Standing at the foot of her driveway, Vicki Zimmerman created Templeton’s only food pantry to feed community members safely during the pandemic. Now, three and a half years later, the pantry provides free food to families and children in Templeton.

“It doesn't matter what day of the week it is," Zimmerman said. "They'll pull up in the driveway and the kids stop for snacks after school. We do have some families that hit it three or four times a week, but that's what it's there for."

Zimmerman works as a crossing guard for the school district in Templeton, just down the road from the food pantry.

“Usually every day I have at least 15 to 20 kids that open the pantry, grab something out of it, eat it on the way home and thank me as they walk by on the corner,” Zimmerman said.

She believes there’s a strong need for food in the Templeton community — one she grew up with as a child.

“I grew up like a lot of the families here. My mom had six of us kids to herself until she married my daddy — who brought in three more — and she worked two or three four jobs sometimes to keep a roof over our head,” Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman gives back to her community because she and her family were once on the receiving end of that kindness.

“And the places that she worked for — the hamburger stands and the cooks were so kind to her," she continued. "They would make up 25, 30 extra hamburgers, cheeseburgers and say, ‘Dorothy, we overcooked. Why don't you take these home?’ And believe it or not, that's what we had for breakfast! That's what we took for our lunches.”

While Zimmerman plays a large part in keeping the pantry up and running, she also reaches out to local families for support.

Templeton mother, Karen Cathcart, has been donating to the pantry for several years and enjoys seeing its impact on the locals.

“It's really awesome to see all the kids that like on their way to school and on their way home from school. They'll come grab snacks and stuff. And just some of the stories that Vicki shares about, you know, families that come and get food for their weekend if they're, you know, having a hard time.”

She explained the pantry is for anyone, regardless of financial status.

“Anybody who wants to come and grab some stuff, grab some stuff, whether you know, it's a financial need or not,” Cathcart said.

Cathcart said many of those who take from the pantry also fill it.

“I’m sure there's a lot of people that actually pull from the cupboard that then again, contribute to it,” she said.

When they need help keeping it stocked, Zimmerman turns to the Templeton Proud Facebook group for support.

Those who wish to donate can drop off nonperishable goods at the food pantry at 806 Old County Rd. in Templeton.