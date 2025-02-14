Thursday's storm floods roads in San Luis Obispo County

Multiple driveways along Salinas Road in Templeton flooded early Thursday afternoon during the worst of the rainfall. Residents in the downtown area say the occurrence is normal because of the way the road is sloped downhill.

“Ten years ago or so it covered my patio about six inches," resident Scott Clare said as the water had entered his backyard.

Clare says he’d like the county to help even out the road so it doesn’t flood every time it rains.

“The flooding like this will be gone within hours of the of the rain stopping," Clare said of the normality. "But the speed of the creek will stay for a few days.”

San Luis Obispo County’s Emergency Services Operations Center was activated Thursday morning around 8 a.m. with representatives from county agencies like Public Works and county fire departments.

“Public Works has actually been very positive in their reports all day in terms of fairly minimal impacts, considering how much rain came down," said Emergency Services Coordinator Anita Konopa.

Konopa says most North County roads held up well.

“Not a lot of roads in north county were mentioned as being closed," said Konopa. "I know Paso [Robles] closed some roads and Atascadero had some trees down and that sort of thing. Public works [said] one road in Templeton, Salinas Road, was closed.”

With the heavy downpour paired with the strong gusts, gas stations along El Camino Real in Atascadero weren't able to pump gas. Gas attendants told us the water interfered with the gas sensors, disrupting people on their way to work early Thursday morning. Rain impacts gas pumps by triggering leak sensors, causing the pumps to shut down. Those gas stations were up and running shortly after, once water was cleared.

Konopa said the county has most likely seen the worst of the rainfall for the month of February.