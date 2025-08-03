UPDATE: Forward progress stopped on vegetation fire in Templeton

UPDATE (4:41p.m.) - Forward progresshas been stopped. San Luis Obispo County Fire reports crews will remain on scene into the early evening hours to continue putting out hot spots. No word on the cause.

Vegetation Fire: Units have forward progress stopped on a vegetation fire near El Pomar x Neal Springs Road. Crews will be in the area for approximately one hour putting out hot spots. pic.twitter.com/bQAhbQSUNH — San Luis Obispo County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_SLO) August 3, 2025

—

ORIGINAL STORY: Fire crews are being sent to a vegetation fire that sparked in east Templeton Sunday afternoon, according to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

The fire is reportedly burning near El Pomar Drive, east of Vaquero Road.

The agency says several fire engines, air attack, and dozers are headed to the scene.

ALERTCalifornia cameras show plumes of smoke rising from the flames around 3:40 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.