What is daylighting? Templeton responds to California's new crosswalk law

Effective January 1st, California's new daylighting law requires drivers to park 20 feet away from crosswalks and 15 feet away from crosswalks with a curb extension.

According to Templeton CHP's Public Information Officer Ryan Armstrong, daylighting refers to "keeping a clear zone of a specified distance on the approach side of an intersection or crosswalk, allowing better visibility for drivers so they can see pedestrians and others entering the roadway."

Previously, law enforcement could only issue warnings. However, as of this year, they can now issue citations.

"It is important for the community to understand that they could be ticketed for violating this rule, even if there is no signage or red curb in the area explaining where parking is prohibited. This rule applies to both private and commercial vehicles," said Officer Armstrong.

Templeton resident Jeanne Hunt said increased visibility would make her feel safer when crossing the street.

"It would be a lot easier for everybody because a lot of times if a big car is in the front, you can't see behind it anyway," said Hunt.

However, there are still aspects of the new law she has questions.

"Would they paint [the curb] red 20 feet back?" Hunt asked.

Cindy Osgood a resident of Templeton for nearly 30 years argued that she feels safe crossing the streets in town already.

"I stop at the curb. I look both ways," said Osgood, "I feel safe walking anywhere."

However, she feels there needs to be appropriate signage to enforce this new law.

"If the curb was painted red and there was no parking slot there, then I probably wouldn't park there. But because there's a parking slot there, and because it's not painted red, and I'm not aware of the law, I'm gonna park close," said Osgood.

You can find more information on the new daylighting law here.