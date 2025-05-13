What’s under construction on North Main Street in Templeton?

Construction began early this month on a three-building mixed-use facility at 221 North Main Street in Templeton.

Project applicant Steve Carroll said none of the buildings have been leased yet. He’s currently considering various potential uses for them.

“Building one has an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and would be a good fit for a restaurant/brewery/coffee shop, etc,” Carroll said.

Buildings two and three will each include two second-story apartments. Carroll said the ground floor levels of both buildings can serve as either retail or office space.

Templeton residents who live near the site, Mel Johnson and Orlando Gallagos, said they were surprised to see construction begin a few weeks ago.

"It was interesting to just drive home one day and see earth movers digging a giant hole in the field," Johnson said.

"Until the last couple of weeks, it wasn't clear that there was going to be development here," Gallagos said.

Johnson has mixed feelings about the incoming facility.

“I'm honestly a little torn," he said. "I think the bigger concern is what kind of restaurant will be going in and what that might attract as far as early morning or late night stuff... But it would be kinda cool to walk a block and grab some coffee or grab an appetizer.”

Carroll’s vision for the facility is to “...attract local businesses that the families in the neighborhood would enjoy visiting."

He estimates construction will be complete by the summer of 2026.