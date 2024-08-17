'Why Templeton?' Residents voice concerns about proposed gas station

Templeton community members packed the Community Services District Board Room Thursday evening to discuss one project: a gas station proposed for the northeast corner of the Vineyard Dr./Highway 101 overpass.

It's the third gas station the community has spoken out against this year alone, making it a prominent speaking point during the past two Templeton Area Advisory Group (TAAG) meetings.

At Thursday's TAAG meeting, the developer took the podium as community members voiced their concerns.

“Why Templeton?” asked Templeton resident Dawn Carpenter.

“My main concern is just the traffic," said Templeton resident Ryan Allen. "If you go during school drop-off, school pick-up, it is a zoo for quite a while.”

The gas station is proposed in an area where Eagle Canyon High School and Templeton Middle School are also located.

Other residents, like McKenna Johnson Hammer, said the town’s population is too small to require another gas station.

“Templeton doesn’t need more gas stations and clearly doesn’t want another one,” Johnson Hammer said.

Developer Sunny Goyal said he’s taking the public’s feedback into consideration and is open to designing the gas station to the community’s liking.

“You guys are saying you want country. Well, that’s not a problem! Country’s okay. We can do that, but that’s why I’m here, is to get that feedback,” Goyal said.

The next TAAG meeting will take place inside the Templeton Community Service District Board Room, located at 206 Fifth Street in Templeton, on September 19 at 6:30 p.m.

Community members can attend and voice their concerns publicly.

