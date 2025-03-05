The first of several storms begins to roll into the Central Coast

Tuesday saw most communities having clear and mild weather with pleasant temps. That’s expected to take a change starting tonight, as the first cloud covers roll in, bringing rain.

Wednesday morning will bring light to moderate rain for your morning and afternoon commutes.

After a quick break in the rain Wednesday night, a second system moves in that will continue the wet conditions on Thursday. The rain is expected to wrap up around mid-day on Thursday.

Initially it looks like the Thursday system would be stronger than the Wednesday system but now it looks like the first system is stronger.

Total rainfall from both systems should be under 1” for most locations (but a few exceptions on the high side or possible), Southcoast rainfall will likely be under .50”

It does get cold, particularly with the second system with snow levels drop to about 3500 but with the system not looking as strong Thursday the Winter Storm Watch is now just a winter weather advisory, from 7pm Wednesday lasting until 7 a.m.

Highs Wednesday will be in the mid 50s to about 60 with Thursday being cooler, highs in the mid to upper 50s for everyone.

Friday will be dry with highs in the 50s and 60s with the weekend temps back into the mid to upper 60s.

Looking ahead, we can expect heavy rain heading our way early next week, that will bring cold air and wind with it. Monday and Tuesday look wet, windy and cool with highs falling back into the 50s. A series of system is possible next week that could bring inches of rain. Stay tuned for the details on that.