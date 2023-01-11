The Salvation Army providing food services at local evacuation centers

The Salvation Army Southern California Division has already served over 255 meals as of breakfast this morning and will continue as long as there is a need.

Storm Evacuees looking for shelter and food can find services from SLO to Ventura via the local Salvation Army Corps.

They are offering the following centers for those that need a place to stay tonight:

Santa Barbara County - Santa Barbara City College Wake Center - 300 N Turnpike Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93111

Santa Barbara County - La Colina Jr. High - 4025 Foothill Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93110

Ventura County- Ventura College - 4667 Telegraph Rd, Ventura, CA 93003

The Salvation Army will continue to monitor the flooding and mudslides as the San Luis Obispo Corps, Santa Barbara Corps, and Ventura Corps provide much-needed services during this time.