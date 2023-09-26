This NASCAR team is paying tribute to 'Talladega Nights'

Chase Briscoe and Ryan Preece with Stewart-Haas Racing will try to live by the motto "if you ain't first, you're last" this weekend.

The NASCAR team will be competing at Alabama's Talladega Superspeedway in cars featuring the iconic paint schemes driven by fictional characters Cal Naughton Jr., played by John C. Reilly, and Ricky Bobby, played by Will Ferrell, in the 2006 movie "Talladega Nights."

Preece will man the No. 41 Wonder Bread machine, while Briscoe will be in the Old Spice No. 14 Ford Mustang. Both companies agreed to be a part of the unique sponsorship.

“Talladega Nights is one movie that most people have seen and laughed with, and these really cool paint schemes will bring back those memories,” Preece said. “Getting to have my teammate, Chase Briscoe, in the Old Spice car makes it all come together. The movie remains relevant after all these years, and there’s no better track than Talladega to work with your teammates. We’re going to have a lot of fun this weekend and I hope we get the No. 41 Wonder Bread Ford Mustang in victory lane.”

Luckily for Preece, the sponsorship from Wonder Bread comes without the added Fig Newtons logo in the middle of his windshield.

“Talladega Nights is one of my all-time favorite movies, and I’m really glad that Old Spice was on board to come back to Stewart-Haas Racing,” said Briscoe, whose car was once sponsored by Old Spice when it was driven by Stewart-Haas co-owner Tony Stewart. “We couldn’t do this Talladega Nights deal without them, and as a Tony Stewart fan who has gone on to drive his car, it’s really special to be the one to bring it back for all the fans.”

If you want to get "all jacked up on Mountain Dew" while watching the team pay homage to the famous comedic film, the NASCAR Cup Series race starts at 2 p.m. ET. on Sunday.

This story was originally published by James Powell Jr. at Scripps News Indianapolis.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com