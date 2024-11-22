Crash on southbound Hwy 101 slows traffic near Los Osos Valley Road

A traffic collision on southbound Highway 101 near the Los Osos Valley Road offramp in San Luis Obispo has slowed traffic in the area.

The crash was reported at approximately 5:19 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol.

Officials say the collision involved a truck and an SUV.

At 5:40 p.m., authorities reported that the vehicles involved in the crash were moved to the right shoulder, and that all lanes of traffic were open.

Injuries caused by the collision are unknown at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.