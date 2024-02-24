Trump faces Haley in South Carolina Republican primary

Polls are open today until 7 p.m. ET in South Carolina's Republican presidential primary as two major candidates remain in the race vying for the party's nomination. Officials are expected to begin releasing polling soon after the polls close.

The race is between former President Donald Trump and Nikki Haley, who served in the Trump administration as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. She also served as the state's governor.

South Carolina has an open primary, meaning anyone, including non-Republicans, can vote in the primary.

There are 50 delegates up for grabs. The statewide winner will pick up 29. The winner of each of the state's seven congressional districts will pick up three delegates per win, making up the remaining 21 delegates.

Only three states — Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada — have held nominating contests. Yes, Trump won an overwhelming majority of delegates in those states, but those nominating events represent just a tiny fraction of the overall number of delegates left to be determined.

But a humongous delegate haul will come on March 5, when nearly one-third of all total delegates will be up for grabs.

