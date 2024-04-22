Uber verification program will give riders in 15 cities blue checks

Uber is piloting a new rider verification process in 15 U.S. cities that it says will build trust and reliability for riders and drivers alike.

Verified riders will get a blue checkmark that displays by their account in the Uber app, which is meant to reassure Uber drivers that riders are who they say they are.

Uber says it will be "cross-checking a rider’s account information provided during signup against third-party databases," which may automatically grant verification to users if there's already enough information available.

Riders may otherwise be prompted to submit a government identification to make sure information is accurate.

Drivers will see the checkmark alongside the rider's first name and itinerary when they start a trip.

SEE MORE: Man fatally shoots Uber driver after both were targeted by scam calls

"Strengthening rider verification has been a top request from drivers across the country," Uber's head of safety Roger Kaiser said in a statement. "This new verification process and verified rider badge are important steps to help provide drivers with more peace of mind while they are out on the road."

Verification won't be required to take Uber trips, but the company warns that not having verification may cause delays or slower service, since drivers may choose to prioritize verified passengers.

Uber plans to expand the program to more cities in the next few months.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com