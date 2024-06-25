Alex Jones' Infowars will be shut down and liquidated to pay Sandy Hook victims

Alex Jones' Infowars media platform will be shut down, with the assets eventually going to families of the victims of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

A judge ruled earlier this month that the right-wing conspiracy theorist's assets should be liquidated to help pay the $1.5 billion Jones owes those families after he was found liable of defamation for spreading false claims that the 2012 massacre was a hoax. According to an "emergency" filing Sunday in a federal bankruptcy court, there will now be an "orderly wind-down" of Infowars.

Related Story: Elon Musk restores X account of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones

"This is probably the end of Infowars here very very soon, if not today, then in the next few weeks or months," Jones said earlier this month. "But it's just the beginning of my fight against tyranny."

On his show, Jones has claimed he has no money, but recent legal filings show otherwise. Jones personally has $9 million in assets, including an Austin-area house valued at $2.6 million and other real estate. He listed his living expenses for the month of April alone at $69,000, including $16,500 in expenses for his house.

Marshals could padlock the doors to Infowars in Austin, Texas, and begin seizing assets. Jones has been increasingly apoplectic on his show about this, as an act to raise more money for his side business selling supplements and doomsday prep kits.