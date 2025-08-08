Suspect in Montana bar shooting taken into custody after weeklong manhunt

The Montana suspect accused of fatally shooting four people at a bar last week has been taken into custody alive.

Authorities located Michael Paul Brown following a week-long manhunt, according to Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton.

Police said Brown entered The Owl Bar in Anaconda on Aug. 1 and began opening fire, killing three patrons and a bartender.

The victims were identified Sunday as Nancy Lauretta Kelley, 64, Daniel Edwin Baillie, 59, David Allen Leach, 70, and Tony Wayne Palm, 74.

Authorities have not determined a motive.

Family members of Brown, a military veteran, have indicated that he has faced mental health challenges.