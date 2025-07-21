Pat Tillman’s brother, Richard, accused of crashing into post office, sparking fire

Richard Tillman, the brother of late NFL player and Army veteran Pat Tillman, is accused of crashing a vehicle into a post office and starting a fire early Sunday morning, authorities say.

About 50 firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Authorities are investigating whether the crash was intentional. Tillman livestreamed the incident online, according to KNTV in San Francisco. He is currently being held on $60,000 bond.

Online court records do not indicate what charges Tillman is facing.

Tillman’s brother, Pat, left the NFL to enlist in the military after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. He was killed by friendly fire in Afghanistan in 2004.