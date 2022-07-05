Virgin Margaritas Are The Mocktails You Need This Summer

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

There’s nothing like sipping a refreshing margarita while relaxing by the pool or sitting out on the patio on a warm, sunny day. But if you’re looking to avoid alcohol, you can still enjoy the sweet and salty flavors of this classic cocktail with a virgin margarita version that is alcohol-free.

This virgin margarita recipe from Southern Living subs tequila and triple sec for Mexican-made Topo Chico sparkling mineral water and citrus juice. It’s actually more like a non-alcoholic version of “ranch water” (which typically calls for Top Chico sparkling water, tequila and lime juice), as all you need to make this virgin margarita is limeade (any brand like Minute Maid or Simply Limeade will work), lime juice, Topo Chico (or club soda) and orange juice.

Don’t forget garnishes like coarse salt and lime wedges, if you’d like to add them to the rim of your margarita glass.

Prefer a spicier version? You can opt for a more savory margarita by adding herbs or fresh jalapeños. Or sub a different kind of juice, like pineapple or guava, for a tropical take on the classic drink.

Another fantastic thing about this virgin margarita recipe is that it is as easy to make for big groups as it is it to make a single glass for yourself. For a bigger batch, simply scale the recipe up for your number of guests, stir the ingredients together in a large pitcher or punch bowl and serve. For a frozen margarita, you can combine the ingredients with ice in a blender.

This recipe is especially perfect for summertime baby showers, weddings or any other occasion where guests might appreciate a mocktail, and it tastes best when served cold.

For more easy-to-make mocktail recipes that are ideal for summer bashes, take a look at some of our other favorites, like a watermelon mojito and a blueberry julep. Enjoy!

