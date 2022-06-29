A big cooldown begins as winds pick up

Good Morning Central Coast!

As we kick off our Wednesday most locations are actually mostly clear, this is quite a far departure from the last few days where abundant marine fog persisted through the mornings. Instead today there are some cloud decks to our north and south that are spreading into the Central Coast.

Thanks to the cold front that surged in yesterday highs in the interior valleys will cool a bit and only reach into the mid 90s today. This will still be hot but it is significantly cooler than the previous days where Paso Robles was inching towards 110 degrees. Coasts will also cool a few degrees but will not be as strongly impacted than the interiors.

The pattern of low clouds overnight into the morning hours will continue through week, helping to keep things cooler by the beaches. Moisture from the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Celia may work into the region Wednesday into Wednesday night in the form of some mid to high clouds.

As for the long term, this weekend, winds could become a problem through the gusty prone areas like the South Coast. We will keep an eye out for the possibility of advisory level wind speeds through the beginning of next week.

While the cool down is so close we can almost taste it, signs of another heatwave are on the horizon. Summer is definitely here and temperatures will reflect that frequently.

Have a great day Central Coast!