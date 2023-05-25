A break in the cold weather is on the way but it won't last until Memorial Day

Good morning, Central Coast! Happy Thursday!

Cloud cover has been the name of the game when forecasting for the past few days and today is no different. Winds are still pushing marine air in from the North West and keeping conditions cool and cloudy. Some higher elevations and interior valleys will see some visibility concerns to start off the morning but for most the closest we will get to fog is just some low lying clouds.

The dense cloud deck once again brings the potential for isolated areas of drizzle this morning. Pretty similar to Monday morning in potential accumulations, in the hundredths and while not particularly impactful will still help in lowering fire danger slightly. Every little bit counts though, the extreme rainy season this winter has brought us very tall grasses and combined with the hot and dry streak that we saw recently means that we have a lot of fuel should any spark catch.

Temps today will stay on the cool side but they are beginning to trend back up. Interior valleys will reach the low 70s (about 5 degrees warmer than Wednesday) while coastal valleys will stay in the 60s, beaches in the 50s.

The low pressure driving our marine forecast will begin to weaken and shift wast to close out the week. This will help to warm temps into the weekend with many coastal valleys reaching towards 70 and some interiors making a play for 90. This moderate warm up will not be long lived though, more marine air will once again cool things down slightly for Memorial Day and for early next week as well.

Have a great day!