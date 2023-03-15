A break in the forecast before some shower potential into the weekend and larger rains next week

The Central Coast was pounded by a significant storm yesterday, a record one. For the date of March 14th the rain we got was record-setting for the date, but far short of all-time March rainfall.

I shared this earlier. Records for the date set yesterday but important to note they were very "gettable" records. The All-Time-One-March-Day records locally are 3.46-5.47" locally. pic.twitter.com/rBgPsngCUG — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) March 15, 2023

Here's a more complete list of reported storm total rainfall in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. pic.twitter.com/tT7r2pls7B — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) March 15, 2023

The forecast for the area was 1-5” generally with more possible at higher elevations and the forecast did pretty well in that regard. Here is a look at the roundup for storm total rainfall.

Some showers/sprinkles are possible Friday and again Sunday. Sunday looks perhaps slightly better but both are meager..even cumulatively less than .10" is likely and not everyone will even see rain. (Tuesday-Wednesday next week looks much stronger) pic.twitter.com/Yb9T8xOhWH — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) March 15, 2023

Now it is time to consider what is next. We look to get what I have been calling “an imperfect break” for a few days. Thursday looks dry, Friday a few sprinkles can’t be ruled out but it should be mostly dry. Same again on Sunday, but Sunday does have a slightly better chance of producing some showers. Even with this activity, the highs look to be in the 60s and lows in the 40s for most into early next week.

A break in the forecast before more rain Sunday and more significantly Tuesday-Wednesday next week. pic.twitter.com/9URQnnLdOc — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) March 15, 2023

Tuesday and Wednesday next week could see another more powerful system develop.

There are a few chances for a couple of drops here and there before next week but Monday should see some showers. The bigger potential is Tuesday through Wednesday where we could pick up 1 to 3 in additional rainfall. pic.twitter.com/ZnT7F0cOB6 — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) March 15, 2023

1-3” of rain appears possible at this time, stay tuned for that part of the forecast. Considering the saturation locally and lake levels all 1+” rain events have to be monitored closely.

