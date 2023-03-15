Watch Now
A break in the forecast before some shower potential into the weekend and larger rains next week

Lake Nacimiento after the rain
Posted at 3:39 PM, Mar 15, 2023
The Central Coast was pounded by a significant storm yesterday, a record one. For the date of March 14th the rain we got was record-setting for the date, but far short of all-time March rainfall.

The forecast for the area was 1-5” generally with more possible at higher elevations and the forecast did pretty well in that regard. Here is a look at the roundup for storm total rainfall.

Now it is time to consider what is next. We look to get what I have been calling “an imperfect break” for a few days. Thursday looks dry, Friday a few sprinkles can’t be ruled out but it should be mostly dry. Same again on Sunday, but Sunday does have a slightly better chance of producing some showers. Even with this activity, the highs look to be in the 60s and lows in the 40s for most into early next week.

Tuesday and Wednesday next week could see another more powerful system develop.

1-3” of rain appears possible at this time, stay tuned for that part of the forecast. Considering the saturation locally and lake levels all 1+” rain events have to be monitored closely.

