A breezy weekend with lower temps next week

We saw clear, sunny skies Friday with highs ranging from 76 degrees in Santa Barbara to 93 degrees in San Luis Obispo.

Saturday, you can expect things to cool off a bit as we see some onshore flow with low clouds and dense fog along the coast. Winds are expected to peak around 20 mph Saturday.

Then on Sunday we see those temps remain a bit cooler - 60s around the beaches, low 80s within the coastal valleys, and low-to-mid 80s inland - with winds picking up again in the afternoon.

On Monday, we expect inland temps to be slightly lower than normal. There is also a slight chance of light rain in North County Monday night into Tuesday morning.