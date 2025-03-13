A brief break in the rain before it returns Friday

The Central Coast is seeing showers taper off this late afternoon, with a few lingering showers possible, especially in the eastern mountains. Breezy west to northwest winds are keeping these showers moving quickly, preventing significant rainfall accumulation in any one area. While a brief thunderstorm can't be entirely ruled out, the chances are decreasing as the day progresses. The atmosphere is still somewhat unstable, but the lack of persistent moisture is limiting the potential for prolonged heavy rain.

Looking ahead, another storm system is expected to move through the area Friday, bringing more rain that will persist throughout most of the day. Models have been indicating a strengthening of this system, with increased winds aloft. However, this system won't have the same intensity as the previous night's storm. Rain rates are expected to remain mostly below a quarter inch per hour, though isolated cells near Point Conception could see slightly higher rates. The stronger low-level jet stream is contributing to the potential for these higher rates.

Snow levels will be higher on Friday, initially around 6000 feet, with up to 6 inches of additional snow accumulation possible. However, snow levels will drop rapidly Friday night as the storm exits, potentially leading to light snow or icy roads on the Grapevine

The weekend is expected to bring dry and warmer conditions as a ridge of high pressure builds over the region.

Looking into early next week, Monday will see the tail end of a storm system clip the area, bringing a chance of showers, primarily north of Point Conception. Rain amounts are expected to be light, with little to no rain south of Santa Barbara. The remainder of next week will be dry, with occasional gusty northwest winds and temperatures near normal. The departing storm system will leave behind a drier air mass, allowing for a return to more stable weather conditions.

