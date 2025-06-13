A busy weekend! Nice temperatures expected no matter where you are heading!

There is tons going on this weekend, whether you are walking the stage, or spending some quality time for Father's day, here's a look at your full Microclimate Forecast!

For our Cal Poly graduates in San Luis Obispo, here is an hourly breakdown for Saturday and Sunday.

There are also quite a few graduation ceremony's happening at UCSB this weekend too! Here's the hourly breakdown.

If you don't have any graduation ceremony's to attend, that's okay! Maybe you are heading out to the lake with dad for Father's Day! Here's hourly breakdowns for some of our local lakes.

Alright, now that we've gotten all of the celebrations out of the way, if you're having a relaxing day tomorrow, here are the temperature's you can expect in your community.

Santa Barbara can expect a high of 74 tomorrow, with patchy Clouds sticking around throughout the day.

In Lompoc the high will be 69 degrees with patchy clouds.

In Santa Maria there will be 72 with clouds lingering throughout the day.

San Luis Obispo will be sunny with a high of 75.

Pismo Beach will have a high of 61 with patchy clouds sticking around into the afternoon.

Paso Robles will have sunny and clear skies with a high of 93.