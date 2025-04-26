A cold front moved across the Central Coast, dry conditions expected this evening

Happy Saturday, Central Coast.

The cold front moved fairly quickly across the Central Coast this morning.

For most of the area, rainfall amounts were under a half inch, with hourly rain rates under a quarter inch.

As the upper low moved onshore, the air mass destabilized, and a few thunderstorms developed in Santa Barbara County this afternoon.

There is still a chance for storms to occur further inland in the interior mountains of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

The storms will not be lingering too long over any one area but there could be some brief heavy showers and possibly small hail.

Snow levels have been around 5,000 feet, but there still could be some snow down to 4000-4500 feet under convective cells.

Overnight into Sunday morning, while the main upper moves into Nevada, models still show a weak impulse moving into the Central Coast, maintaining a chance of mostly light showers there.

Dry conditions are expected after this evening, but with still a fair amount of clouds through the day, especially the valleys and mountains.

On Sunday, temperatures will remain 10-15 degrees below normal. Gusty westerly winds will develop Sunday afternoon, mainly near the coast.

On Monday and Tuesday, temperatures will warm up several degrees. Daytime highs will be reaching the lower 80s for the interior valleys on Tuesday and the low 70s for coastal areas, except mid to high 60s right at the beaches.

Advisories:

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Santa Barbara County until 7 p.m. Saturday, April 26, 2025.