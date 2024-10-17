A cold front will bring more wind than precipitation locally

We're in for some dynamic weather over the next few days as a low-pressure system continues to influence our region.

An upper-level low is increasing onshore flow and deepening the marine layer. What does this mean for you? Temperatures will be cooler than normal, with highs mainly in the 60s and lower 70s near the coast with low 80s inland.

Note: Interior valley lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s Thursday night into the weekend. I don't expect frost to be an issue but just wanted to let you know the range between lows and highs will be wide!

Thursday keeps the cool trend going with another chance of drizzle in the morning. A weak cold front will be moving through the Central Coast, and while it won't bring much rain to our area, it could enhance the drizzle a bit, especially in San Luis Obispo County. As the front passes, we'll see some gradual clearing, especially in Santa Barbara County. Temperatures will remain below normal.

Thursday night is when the winds pick up. Strong northwest to north winds will develop across the mountains and for the Santa Barbara County Southcoast. Wind advisories may be issued. These winds will shift to the northeast by Friday, setting the stage for a classic offshore wind event.

Winds will also introduce more wave energy back into the water, a beach hazards statement is in effect for Thursday PM thru Friday PM:

Friday will bring sunshine and warmer temperatures as the offshore winds kick in. These offshore winds will scour out the clouds and bring dry conditions. Expect highs to climb back into the 70s.

The weekend looks warm and dry as the offshore winds continue. Saturday will be the warmer of the two days, with temperatures reaching the low 80s in some areas. Sunday will see a slight cool down as a weak sea breeze develops in the afternoon.

Early next week, high pressure builds in, bringing mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures for Monday and Tuesday.

In a nutshell: