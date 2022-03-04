A cold storm rolls thru the area into Friday but rainfall amounts are not likely to be very great

Severe drought officially returned to parts of SLO and Santa Barbara counties today according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. As lake levels sag due to two months of poor rain delivery.

An 18% jump in drought in some of the higher categories of drought including the return of "severe" drought to parts of southern SLO county and northern half of Santa Barbara county. And the week-to-week lake update is predictably down as well. pic.twitter.com/U9DlEwRPKJ — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) March 4, 2022

The much-anticipated storm system this week is starting to look disappointing for folks hoping for late-season rain. Like most systems since the beginning of 2022, this looks to be another cold and windy system but not particularly wet.

Earlier this week models placed the path in a more ideal scenario to connect with some moisture and focus up to 1" rain for the Central Coast but as the system drew near it became more clear the storm was too far west and ultimately will track too far south to focus better potential for the Central Coast.

Now this doesn't mean it won't rain, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are in the forecast but it looks like the high side on rainfall could be .30" outside of thunderstorms where isolated higher amounts are possible.

The thunderstorm potential is later tonight into early Friday before that potential shift further south.

Showers begin Thursday PM into Friday then diminish before another cold shot of air should produce more widely scattered showers Saturday.

Scattered showers Friday but MUCH cooler, and Saturday is even cooler than this. pic.twitter.com/Jm0jVoD0R7 — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) March 3, 2022

It is easy to concentrate on the precipitation story but I really think the cool temps will be the thing many notice, this is a huge drop from the mid to upper 80s of earlier this week. This is the outlook for key climate types for Friday. pic.twitter.com/Rtpm5DupTv — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) March 3, 2022

The larger story may be the cold temps. Highs sag into the 50s and 60s Friday and 50s for most on Saturday before temps rebound to average and above average next week. West winds 15-25mph later Thursday night turn to the NW Friday into Saturday ushering the cold air.

These are the advisories in place. A winter Weather Advisory for the Santa Barbara County mountains for a few inches of snow at high elevations (but winds past 35mph) and a surf advisory for the Central Coast for 8-12ft waves). pic.twitter.com/IXVhX4QhgC — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) March 3, 2022

There is a winter weather advisory for the Santa Barbara County mountains where several inches of snow could fall as snow levels drop from about 5000ft to around 2000ft by later Friday.

A high surf advisory is in effect for 8-12ft breakers.

Extended forecast is also disappointing if you are looking for late-season rain, outside of this system into the weekend there is nothing into the 19th. We should hope for a curveball. pic.twitter.com/qyodi5UB0m — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) March 3, 2022

The double-disappointment is that models continue to call the foreseeable forecast as mostly dry past the middle of the month. After a fast start to the rain season closing 2021, 2022 has been a huge dud with Jan-Feb being the driest two-month period in Central Coast history and thus far March appears to be joining the trend.

